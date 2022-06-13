Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,818 shares of company stock worth $11,014,188. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $81.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.84. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

