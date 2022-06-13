Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,182,000 after buying an additional 290,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,582 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,068,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,877,000 after acquiring an additional 190,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,744,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,742 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $113.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $167.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.83.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.