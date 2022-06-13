Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

SPGI opened at $332.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

