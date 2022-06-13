Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

