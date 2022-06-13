General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

NYSE GIS opened at $68.38 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.