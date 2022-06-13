GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Lessened by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GSK in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($22.24) to GBX 1,800 ($22.56) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.80) to GBX 1,900 ($23.81) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $43.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.46%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

