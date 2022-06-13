Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Holdings Boosted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 265.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 39,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $630,000.

Shares of ROUS opened at $38.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $44.22.

