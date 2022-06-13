HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,821,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,143.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $261.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.89. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $260.36 and a 52-week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

