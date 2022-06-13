HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $527,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $55.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,287 shares of company stock valued at $214,350. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

