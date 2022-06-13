HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,353,241,000 after buying an additional 493,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,105 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,369,000 after acquiring an additional 376,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Shares of D opened at $79.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

