HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $680,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,248,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after purchasing an additional 234,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after acquiring an additional 190,436 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,548,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 120,528 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,362,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 910,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.49 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.