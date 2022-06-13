HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $768,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

