HM Payson & Co. Acquires 550 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in BlackLine by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in BlackLine by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in BlackLine by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $292,963. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

BL stock opened at $72.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.97.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

