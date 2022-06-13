HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 107.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $31,288.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,987,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 356,570 shares of company stock valued at $52,144,669 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $127.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.82. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

