HM Payson & Co. Buys 213 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,747,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $304,048,000 after buying an additional 323,788 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,526,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,984,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $155,791,000 after buying an additional 126,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.89.

COIN stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average of $176.92. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

