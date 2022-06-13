HM Payson & Co. Buys 923 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $460,138,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after buying an additional 3,718,130 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,097,000 after buying an additional 1,154,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $67,874,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,086,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,901,000 after buying an additional 578,167 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $100.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.