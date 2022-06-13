HM Payson & Co. Has $113,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE BWA opened at $37.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

