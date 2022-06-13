HM Payson & Co. Has $184,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,943,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $50.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $64.34.

