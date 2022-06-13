HM Payson & Co. Has $348,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

VLO stock opened at $140.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.22.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

