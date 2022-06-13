HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $94.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

