HM Payson & Co. Lowers Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vontier by 68.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after buying an additional 480,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vontier by 56.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,448,000 after buying an additional 369,212 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 14.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Vontier by 19.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VNT opened at $24.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

