HM Payson & Co. Lowers Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,875 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,145 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.38. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 120.33%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCEL. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

