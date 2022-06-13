HM Payson & Co. Purchases 2,500 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 326.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 1,007.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,748 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DraftKings by 854.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,226,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,589 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus downgraded DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.52.

DKNG stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

