HM Payson & Co. Sells 150 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,290 shares of company stock worth $1,292,996. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

ARE stock opened at $146.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.25 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.88%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.