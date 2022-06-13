HM Payson & Co. Sells 392 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth $90,341,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,194,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in American International Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,872,000 after acquiring an additional 630,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in American International Group by 3,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,199,000 after acquiring an additional 583,174 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

