HM Payson & Co. Sells 500 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $95.15 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

