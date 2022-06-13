HM Payson & Co. Sells 620 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIL. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $155,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SAIL opened at $61.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $64.46.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.