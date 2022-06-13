Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Boosted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,613,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 147,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $59,109,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN opened at $204.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.00 and a 200-day moving average of $329.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.80 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.92.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.