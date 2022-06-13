Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,733 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

NYSEARCA:PFEB opened at $27.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $26.94 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

