Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,156 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 498,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 115.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 753.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 134,674 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSG opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. Inseego Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on INSG. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inseego in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

