Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Iron Mountain has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Iron Mountain has a dividend payout ratio of 135.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Shares of IRM opened at $51.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,575 shares of company stock worth $2,016,679. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

