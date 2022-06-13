Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,073 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after buying an additional 522,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after buying an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,581,000 after buying an additional 300,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,279,000 after buying an additional 47,331 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after buying an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $51.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.44%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,575 shares of company stock worth $2,016,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

