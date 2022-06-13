iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,801,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,123,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,988,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter.

SUSA opened at $83.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average of $95.64. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $106.97.

