iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $81.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $77.94 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.