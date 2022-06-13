iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

DVY stock opened at $123.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.85. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

