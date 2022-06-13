Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 140 ($1.75) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 105 ($1.32).

Shares of LON:JSE opened at GBX 102 ($1.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. Jadestone Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 67 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.38). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.73. The company has a market capitalization of £475.06 million and a P/E ratio of -41.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Jadestone Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Jadestone Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -0.67%.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

