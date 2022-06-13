Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JLL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.33.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $172.38 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $171.24 and a one year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

