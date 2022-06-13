Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $7,668,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $127.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.22. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

