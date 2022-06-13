L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $240.43 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

