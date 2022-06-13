Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $224.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $222.54 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

