Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 126.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Loews by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Loews by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,937.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $60.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

