MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Position Decreased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,296 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $51.32 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.01.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,382 shares of company stock worth $538,793 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

