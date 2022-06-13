Mather Group LLC. Acquires New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

Shares of DE stock opened at $335.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a one year low of $307.64 and a one year high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

