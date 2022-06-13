MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99,270 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 30.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after buying an additional 484,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after buying an additional 62,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 876,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,102,000 after buying an additional 35,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 548,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,359,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of MXL opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.74. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.01.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

About MaxLinear (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.