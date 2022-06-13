MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 578 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 47.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,108 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Life Storage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Life Storage by 118.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 82,401 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $108.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.55. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.31 and its 200 day moving average is $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

