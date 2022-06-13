MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Biogen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Biogen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.56.

BIIB stock opened at $197.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $427.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

