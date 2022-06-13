MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in ANSYS by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.60.

ANSS stock opened at $241.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.72 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

