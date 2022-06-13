MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,510,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,938,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,171,000 after purchasing an additional 363,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,419,000 after buying an additional 344,057 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,511 shares of company stock worth $31,676,373 in the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $164.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

