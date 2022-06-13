MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,308 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,643,000 after purchasing an additional 200,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,362,000 after purchasing an additional 295,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after purchasing an additional 940,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,978,000 after purchasing an additional 296,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,172,000 after buying an additional 1,807,448 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

