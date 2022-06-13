MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Crocs worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Crocs by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,850 shares of company stock worth $1,197,381. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Wedbush began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.22.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $53.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average is $93.21. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

